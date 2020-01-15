Dent 24-Hour Volume Reaches $325,648.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Dent has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and $325,648.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, BitForex, HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.03286553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00191626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00125458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, BitForex, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, FCoin, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, HitBTC, Coinrail, IDEX, OKEx, Bitbns, Liquid, WazirX, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

