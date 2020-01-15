Desire Hits Market Capitalization of $14,531.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Desire has a total market cap of $14,531.00 and $7,131.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01867747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.03791498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00751467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00084746 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00603848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

