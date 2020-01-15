Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) CEO Purchases $22,600.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) CEO Harvey S. Kanter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,200. Destination XL Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Destination XL Group stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.12% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

