Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.66

Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $2.68. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Deswell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.
About Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.
