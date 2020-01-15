Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.86

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $7.75. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 12,573,989 shares traded.

DBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.31 ($7.33).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.86.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile (FRA:DBK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit