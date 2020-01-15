Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.86

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $7.75. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 12,573,989 shares traded.

DBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.31 ($7.33).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.