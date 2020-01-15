Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.47 ($20.31).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €15.33 ($17.83) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a twelve month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.37.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

