Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.47 ($20.31).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €15.33 ($17.83) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a twelve month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.37.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

