DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.25 Per Share

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.15) on Wednesday. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 has a one year low of GBX 800 ($10.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,150 ($15.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 973.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 983.17.
About DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1
