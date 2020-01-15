DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.25 Per Share

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.15) on Wednesday. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 has a one year low of GBX 800 ($10.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,150 ($15.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 973.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 983.17.

About DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

