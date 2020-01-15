DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 5.3%

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.28, 6,555,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,862,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DHT by 581.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in DHT by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DHT by 551.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DHT (NYSE:DHT)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.