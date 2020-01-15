DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 5.3%

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.28, 6,555,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,862,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DHT by 581.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in DHT by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DHT by 551.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

