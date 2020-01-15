DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of DMAC stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,230. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

