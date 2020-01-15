DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of DMAC stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,230. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit