Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 201,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 676,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 45,340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

