Digitalcoin Trading 4,950.2% Higher Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 3,297% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 4,950.2% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001332 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $1,043.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001735 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,639,993 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

