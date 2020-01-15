Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.26 and last traded at $64.02, approximately 421 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 106,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.78% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

