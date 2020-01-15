Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.97

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and traded as high as $31.15. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 540,042 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

