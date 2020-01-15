Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Trading Up 2.3%

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.39, 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 22.08% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

