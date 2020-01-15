Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Shares Up 1.2%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.73, approximately 1,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 35,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0055 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 1.48% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit