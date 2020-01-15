Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Shares Up 1.2%

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.73, approximately 1,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 35,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

Get Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0055 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 1.48% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.