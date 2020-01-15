Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Trading Up 0.3%

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $28.27, approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

