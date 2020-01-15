Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Shares Up 1.1%

Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $52.83, approximately 347 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

