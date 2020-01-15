Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.59. 2,638,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average is $151.77.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

