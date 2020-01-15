Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 149 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,510,000 after buying an additional 526,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,477,370,000 after buying an additional 94,963 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,944,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,602,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.42.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.08, for a total transaction of $4,358,825.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,300.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,048 shares of company stock worth $53,952,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $609.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $341.75 and a 1-year high of $611.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

