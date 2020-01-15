Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.43. 338,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,011. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.69. Dover has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Dover by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.