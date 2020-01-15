Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after buying an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

