Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Up 14.6% in December

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 951,300 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

In related news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Also, Director Barry Buckland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56. Dyadic International has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $7.30.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 469.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

DYAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.