DZ Bank Upgrades QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Buy

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.23.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

