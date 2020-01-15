Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.
Shares of EGRX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $798.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.42.
In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 33,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,089,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 68,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
