Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of EGRX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $798.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 33,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,089,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 68,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

