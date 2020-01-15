EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40, 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40.

Get EATON VANCE MUN/SHS alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from EATON VANCE MUN/SHS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 86,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.