EchoLink Price Hits $0.0014 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Huobi and LBank. EchoLink has a total market cap of $689,763.00 and $45,856.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.07 or 0.06053693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036583 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128386 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001514 BTC.

EchoLink is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

