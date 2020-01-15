Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SATS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Echostar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Echostar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. 11,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,456. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. Echostar has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.15 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Echostar’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,374.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Echostar by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

