ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.61.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
TSE:ECN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,453. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.58. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$5.19.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
