ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:ECN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,453. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.58. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$5.19.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

