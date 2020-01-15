Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.18), approximately 128,553 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 148,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.14).

The firm has a market cap of $152.05 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.19.

About Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.