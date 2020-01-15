Educational Development Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Educational Development has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of EDUC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

