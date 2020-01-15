Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. Telephone & Data Systems accounts for approximately 2.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,745. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

