Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Position in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 1.89% of Fauquier Bankshares worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBSS remained flat at $$21.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Fauquier Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

