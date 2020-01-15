Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 77,000 ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. ALERUS FINL COR/SH makes up 0.9% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000.

Shares of ALRS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,322. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.45 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALRS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

