Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.07% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $57,812.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,135.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,911. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $76.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

