Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 200 Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 693.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FS Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.08. 152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.08. FS Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,750. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

