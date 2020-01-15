Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 400 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,581,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,588,000 after acquiring an additional 204,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,012,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 98,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,563. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $33.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

