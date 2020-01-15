Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Short Interest Update

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 30.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIDX shares. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price target on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,195,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,771,150 in the last three months. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,690. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.00 and a quick ratio of 17.00.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

