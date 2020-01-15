Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

ERJ stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. Embraer has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.05.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 114,300.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 6,880.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Embraer by 932.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

