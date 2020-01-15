Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$52.56 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$43.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.82.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total transaction of C$917,867.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,540,458.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

