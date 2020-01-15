Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $89.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 333,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,702. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

