EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Puzo Michael J increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 10,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 14,805 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 26,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.74. 2,553,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,265. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.