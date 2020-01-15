EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) Shares Up 68%

EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ)’s share price rose 68% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 177,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,013,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

EPEGQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EP Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EP Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get EP Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.74 million.

About EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ)

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for EP Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EP Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.