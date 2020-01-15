Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,730,450,000 after buying an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Equifax by 26.6% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,235,000 after acquiring an additional 680,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equifax by 330.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 33.2% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 705,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,789 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.77. The stock had a trading volume of 681,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,996. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. Equifax’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

