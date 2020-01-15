Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Equity BancShares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equity BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Equity BancShares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

EQBK stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. 16,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,978. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $441.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 608.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

