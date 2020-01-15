Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Essent Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. 344,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $107,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $3,002,379. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 12,399.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 241.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after purchasing an additional 668,852 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,020,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 679.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 311,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1,985.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 163,603 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.