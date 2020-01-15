Essentia Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene and IDEX. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $399,669.00 and $38,777.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.91 or 0.05859309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035151 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.