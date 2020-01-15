Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,748.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $45,748.00 and $20.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.91 or 0.05859309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035151 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,873,721,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

