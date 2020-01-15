Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,359 shares during the period. Evergy makes up 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $78,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,478,000 after buying an additional 1,246,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Evergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,599,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Evergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,013,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Evergy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,360,000 after buying an additional 126,468 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,948,000 after buying an additional 205,670 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. 1,690,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,713. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

