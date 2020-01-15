Expanse (EXP) Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Expanse has a total market cap of $545,432.00 and approximately $1,348.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, BiteBTC and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,590,989 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,652 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

