Experian (LON:EXPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,641.00

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,641 ($34.74) and last traded at GBX 2,638 ($34.70), with a volume of 678675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,598 ($34.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Experian in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price (up from GBX 2,750 ($36.17)) on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,384 ($31.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion and a PE ratio of 33.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,533.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,482.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

